Ole Miss football did an excellent job of keeping the team together following Lane Kiffin's departure at the end of November, admirably maintaining its concentration and unity during its quest for a national championship. However, now that the Rebels' postseason run has officially concluded, courtesy of a 31-27 gut-wrenching loss to Miami, game-changing players are choosing to head elsewhere. Junior edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is the latest individual to enter the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3.

The Third-Team All-SEC selection recorded nine sacks, 17 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss and one interception in 15 games this season. Umanmielen transferred out of Nebraska in December of 2024, and after a highly productive campaign with Ole Miss, he reenters the open market as one of the top defensive talents available.

Rebels head coach Pete Golding will now have to quickly pivot and figure out how to replicate Umanmielen's value. The composure he displayed amid what could have been a back-breaking transition period should delight transfers and recruits around the country. The former defensive coordinator clearly has strong leadership skills. Now, he must sell them to incoming prospects.

Kiffin laid down a sturdy foundation, but in this ever-changing college football landscape, the only way to stay on solid ground is by instilling a sustainable identity. Players like Princewill Umanmielen will come and go, but the Rebels can still enjoy success under the right culture.

Golding has been busy in the portal and will work hard to reshape his roster in this new chapter of Ole Miss football.