The quarterback situation at Ole Miss has become a massive storyline after a season where Trinidad Chambliss emerged as a premier dual-threat star. Chambliss, who threw for nearly 4,000 yards and accounted for 30 total touchdowns, is currently fighting the NCAA in court to secure a sixth year of eligibility.

After his request for a medical redshirt was denied, the All-SEC selection is seeking a preliminary injunction to return for 2026. While he is a rising draft prospect, Chambliss has already signed a new NIL deal, indicating his intent to stay in Oxford if the legal challenge is successful.

Providing the Rebels with veteran depth, Chris Hummer reported on X that Louisiana quarterback Walker Howard has signed with Ole Miss. It is a return to Oxford for Howard, who spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the program before his recent stint in Louisiana.

According to Hummer and Matt Zenitz, this signing brings back a player who understands the systems and culture within the facility.

Howard’s return ensures that the Rebels have an experienced option alongside five-star recruit Deuce Knight, regardless of how the eligibility battle for Chambliss concludes in the coming weeks.

The backfield is also being reinforced as the coaching staff secured a commitment from former LSU running back JT Lindsey. A top recruit in the 2025 class, Lindsey arrives in Oxford seeking a fresh start after authorities declined to pursue previous legal charges against him.

He joins a rotation expected to be headlined by Kewan Lacy, who led the SEC last year with 1,567 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. Lindsey is projected to compete for a primary backup role as the Rebels look to replace departing portal entries and prepare for their upcoming season opener against Louisville.

These strategic roster moves reflect an effort to maintain elite talent levels while navigating the transfer portal and eligibility rulings.

The ability to attract both former stars and high-upside recruits highlights the significant momentum currently behind the program. As the court decision regarding Chambliss looms, the Ole Miss roster appears well-equipped to contend for a title once again in the 2026 season.