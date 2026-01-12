Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss dramatically enhanced his NFL prospects after helping Ole Miss football enjoy one of its best seasons in program history. Initially a backup to begin the campaign, the Ferris State transfer nearly led the Rebels to the national championship game. He is gathering considerable momentum ahead of April's draft. There is one problem, however, Chambliss believes he has unfinished business in college. And the 23-year-old is taking legal action in an effort to conclude it.

Chambliss, after being denied a sixth year of eligibility, plans to file a suit against the NCAA for a preliminary injunction, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. These efforts, which are being carried out by attorneys Tom Mars and William Liston, will attempt to procure him one more season with Ole Miss.

The Second-Team All-SEC selection and SEC Newcomer of the Year is seeking a medical redshirt, claiming that a serious respiratory issue prevented him from playing during the 2022 season. The NCAA found that the evidence provided was insufficient. Ole Miss will appeal the decision, but Chambliss is also exercising all the options at his disposal.

Considering that the NFL Scouting Combine begins in late February, this development is quite intriguing. One has to wonder how a legal battle could affect Chambliss' potential pre-draft process. He has plenty to juggle in the coming weeks, and the stakes are high for everyone involved.

Trinidad Chambliss has enjoyed a terrific run in college, regardless of what happens next

The two-time Division II national champion already agreed to a new NIL contract with Ole Miss football, so it appears he will spend 2026 either in Oxford or the pros. The Rebels have a contingency plan in place after scooping up former Auburn QB and five-star recruit Deuce Knight.

Many will question why Trinidad Chambliss would not want to capitalize on his rising draft value, but a star SEC signal-caller can earn far more money than a Day 2 pick.

Furthermore, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native is surely motivated to compete after falling devastatingly short of a national title. Chambliss completed 294-of-445 passes (66.1 percent) for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns while throwing only three interceptions this season. He rushed for another 527 yards and eight TDs, cementing himself as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

This riveting underdog story captivated the country and spurred the Rebels to a tremendous amount of success. Did it come to an end at the Fiesta Bowl, or is there one final chapter left to be written? That crucial question may be answered inside a Mississippi courthouse.