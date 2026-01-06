Ole Miss Rebels continue to balance postseason preparation with aggressive roster building, and the Rebels landed a significant piece in the transfer portal with the addition of defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide and the Colorado Buffaloes lineman brings both SEC experience and familiarity with Ole Miss coach Pete Golding as the Rebels look ahead to the 2026 season.

“Former Colorado/Alabama DT Jehiem Oatis has committed to Ole Miss, per a source. He’s a former top recruit who thrived under Ole Miss coach Pete Golding at Alabama for two seasons when both were in Tuscaloosa.” ESPN insider Pete Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Oatis originally arrived at Alabama as one of the top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. A Mississippi native and Under Armour All-American out of Columbia High School, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound defensive tackle quickly carved out a role with the Crimson Tide.

As a true freshman when Golding was part of the Alabama sidelines, he posted a career-high 29 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. He followed that with another productive season in 2023, recording 26 tackles and continuing to rotate along Alabama’s defensive front.

After three seasons in Tuscaloosa, playing for both Nick Saban and later Kalen DeBoer, Oatis entered the transfer portal and spent the 2025 season at Colorado under Deion Sanders. While his role was more limited with the Buffaloes, he still appeared in 11 games and finished with nine tackles and a pass breakup.

Now, Oatis returns closer to home with one year of eligibility remaining. His familiarity with Golding’s defensive system is expected to ease his transition, and Ole Miss views him as a valuable rotational piece along the interior defensive line. Working under defensive line coach Randall Joyner, Oatis is expected to add size, experience, and depth up front.

As Ole Miss pushes toward the College Football Playoff semifinals against the Miami Hurricanes while simultaneously shaping its future roster, the addition of Oatis reflects a clear strategy — blend proven SEC experience with portal upside. With Golding continuing to reshape the Rebels’ defense, Oatis has an opportunity to close his college career by making a meaningful impact in Oxford.