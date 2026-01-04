Ole Miss Rebels continues to flex its transfer portal muscle, landing two high-impact defensive additions from SEC and Big 12 rivals as the Rebels prepare for a pivotal stretch under new leadership.

Former Auburn Tigers cornerback Jay Crawford and former Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas have both committed to Ole Miss, giving the Rebels an immediate talent infusion on defense. The first domino fell when Auburn’s top defensive back entered the portal and quickly found a new home in Oxford.

“Auburn starting transfer CB Jay Crawford has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells On3 Sports. Crawford is ranked as the No. 2 CB in the On3 Portal Rankings.” On3's Hayes Fawcett posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Crawford arrives as one of the most proven young cornerbacks in the SEC. During his two seasons at Auburn, he started 18 games and his production backs up the accolades, totaling 30 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions across his career.

In 2025 regular CFB season alone, Crawford started 10 games and recorded 15 tackles, four pass breakups, and a pick, showing steady development against top competition.

Ole Miss didn’t stop there. Shortly after Crawford’s commitment, the Rebels secured another major defensive win with Baylor linebacker Keaton Thomas.

Article Continues Below

“Baylor standout transfer LB Keaton Thomas has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells On3 Sports. Through 2 seasons he’s totaled 219 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, 14 TFLs, and 2 INT,” Fawcett posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Thomas brings immediate experience and leadership to the middle of the defense. After beginning his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, he emerged as one of Baylor’s most reliable defenders. He was named to the All-Big 12 second team after finishing just one tackle shy of 100 in one season, then followed it up by leading the Bears again with 105 tackles in 2025. His ability to consistently diagnose plays and finish tackles made him indispensable in Waco.

These additions come during a turbulent but promising period for Ole Miss. The Rebels lost Lane Kiffin to LSU, yet remain alive in the College Football Playoff and are just two wins away from a national championship.

Pete Golding, long respected as a defensive architect, is now steering the program forward as head coach. And, with Crawford and Thomas joining the fold, Ole Miss is clearly signaling that defensive excellence will remain a priority. As the Rebels look ahead to the final stretch of playoffs, expectations in Oxford aren’t lowering, they’re only rising.