As the Ole Miss football team stunned the Georgia Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff (CFP) on Thursday night, 39-34, it came with a great performance from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. With Chambliss and the Ole Miss football team winning epically, news has dropped on one of their quarterbacks entering the transfer portal.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, quarterback Austin Simmons will hit the transfer portal, though an important note is that he enters it with a “no contact tag,” as he's expected to stay with the Rebels during their CFP run. The favorite to land Simmons is Missouri, per Thamel.

“NEWS: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per an ESPN source. He’s entering with a no-contact tag, with Missouri as the favorite to land him. He’s expected to stay with Ole Miss through the CFP,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ole Miss football's Austin Simmons praised by Lane Kiffin

Simmons had started the first two games of the season for Ole Miss before being benched by head coach Lane Kiffin due to nagging injuries, but when Chambliss had played, he had been too productive to sit back down. At the time, Kiffin would crown the Rebels with the “best quarterback room in the country,” via On3 Sports.

“I think Austin (Simmons) is a great quarterback, was playing really well for a first-time starter, and I think he’d be having a great year if he was still in there. I have all the confidence in the world in him. So I think we have two that are better than a lot of people’s No. 1,” Kiffin said on Nov. 5.

While Chambliss is a senior, Simmons is a sophomore, who still has a lot to offer for a program, especially if heading to Missouri, since that program is the favorite, as Thamel reported. At any rate, the Rebels are in the quest for a national championship as they take on the University of Miami in the CFP semifinals next Thursday.