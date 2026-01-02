The No. 6 seed Ole Miss football is headed to the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff after a thrilling Sugar Bowl matchup Thursday night at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels put together an exciting and successful comeback bid in the second half to stun Georgia, punctuated by the game-winning kick by kicker Lucas Carneiro for a 39-34 victory.

You can watch his clutch kick here:

OLE MISS MAKES THE KICK WITH SIX SECONDS REMAINING 😱 pic.twitter.com/fJC66nZ8Al — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

Ole Miss football struck first in the contest, thanks to Carneiro's record-setting field goals in the opening period, as the Rebels took a six-point lead into the second quarter.

Georgia's offense woke up in the second frame, as the Bulldogs scored three rushing touchdowns before halftime to take a nine-point lead.

The Rebels trimmed their deficit with a rushing touchdown by running back Kewan Lacy after halftime before Georgia scored on a field goal in the final minute of the third quarter.

Lacy then scored another rushing score with over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter to give Ole Miss a three-point lead, and that was followed later on by a Harrison Wallace III TD off a pass from Chambliss, as the Rebels stretched their lead to 10 points.

But the Bulldogs answered with a touchdown and a field goal to tie the score at 34-34 with under a minute remaining in regulation. That was enough time for Chambliss and the Rebels to go on a scoring drive capped by that clutch Carneiro field goal. A safety by Georgia padded Ole Miss' lead to five points.

When it was all said and done, Chambliss had passed for 362 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 30-of-46 completions, while Lacy burned rubber for 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Wallace and De'Zhaun Stribling also came up big, as they had 156 and 122 receiving yards, respectively, for Ole Miss, which is headed to a semifinal date with the No. 10-seed Miami Hurricanes in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 8.