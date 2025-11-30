The LSU Tigers thought the Egg Bowl might be the last hurdle before officially landing Lane Kiffin. Instead, it turned into the reason everyone has to keep waiting.

According to Pro Football Talk, via Yahoo Sports, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has one big condition attached to his reported move to LSU. He wants to finish the season in Oxford before heading to Baton Rouge. LSU officials reportedly believe they already have Kiffin’s commitment on a deal north of $90 million, but that postseason wrinkle is slowing everything down.

But the situation has grown even messier. On3 reporter Brett McMurphy added another layer Saturday, reporting that Lane Kiffin is “essentially demanding to finish the season (with Ole Miss) while simultaneously threatening to poach Ole Miss’ roster and staff if he can’t.” A source also told McMurphy that “emotions are high” and the situation has “gotten even messier than expected.”

The problem? Ole Miss and LSU do not see the calendar the same way. Kiffin just guided the Ole Miss Rebels to an 11-1 regular season and a College Football Playoff push, capped by a 38-19 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss carved up Mississippi State for 359 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Kewan Lacy pounded out 143 rushing yards and a score as Ole Miss racked up 545 total yards.

That kind of year is exactly why LSU wants him in charge yesterday. The Tigers fired Brian Kelly, swallowed a massive buyout, and just wrapped a 7-5 season while watching SEC rivals surge past them. From their side, the sooner Lane Kiffin gets to Baton Rouge, the sooner he can recruit, build a staff, and hit the portal.

Ole Miss leadership, meanwhile, has pushed for clarity and reportedly does not want a lame-duck coach trying to guide a playoff run while already tied to LSU. Several reports say the Rebels would move to an interim setup if Kiffin bolts, rather than let him straddle both sidelines in spirit.