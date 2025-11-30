While Marcus Mariota remains the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders, there are questions about when, or even if, star Jayden Daniels will return this season. As the rumors around the Commanders and Daniels continue to swirl, recent reports remain murky.

Adam Schefter of ESPN would say that “it remains unclear” if Daniels will play next Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, a game that had a slight expectation of his return.

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels practiced all week in a limited capacity, but has yet to be cleared for contact from his dislocated elbow injury, and it remains unclear whether he will play next Sunday against Minnesota,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Daniels has said that, if he’s healthy, he would like to play.”

There's still a “chance” Commanders' Jayden Daniels returns next Sunday

Though the Commanders play the Denver Broncos on Monday night, it will once again be without their star quarterback in Daniels, who no doubt has had a frustrating season due to the abundance of injuries.

Especially after an impressive rookie season, Daniels wants to get back out on the field, and though Schefter mentioned how unclear the status is, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network mentioned there is a “chance” he plays next Sunday.

“Remember, despite how bad it looked, it was limited ligament damage, which meant no surgery, could return this season,” Rapoport said. “Not get cleared for contact, so Marcus Mariota starts again for Jayden Daniels tonight, and what has been, no doubt, a frustrating season, next week, they have the Minnesota Vikings. My understanding is at least he has a chance of playing. No one has said firmly about whether he's going to be out there, but he does have a chance to get cleared four weeks from the injury, which would be great news for Washington.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Morning with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is out today but has a chance next week; #Giants QB Jaxson Dart returns from a concussion; The #Vikings did try to retain Sam Darnold before he left for Seattle. pic.twitter.com/lNbaeWJQkn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2025

This season, Daniels has thrown for 1,184 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and two picks, plus 262 rushing yards and two scores in six games. Washington has a 3-8 record, putting them third in the NFC East, one game above the 2-9 New York Giants