The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels earned a big 34-26 Week 9 win over the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had yet another monster performance, leading his team to its seventh victory on the season. His play as of late has been so good that he has now tied Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel in a unique SEC stat.

Chambliss, who is 23 years old, threw for 315 passing yards while also rushing for an additional 53 against the Sooners. It marked the fourth time in which the senior quarterback has surpassed 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game this season. That officially ties him for the second most in SEC history, alongside Manziel, according to Eli Lederman of ESPN.

“Chambliss, in his sixth start for Ole Miss, completed 24 of his 44 pass attempts for 315 yards and accounted for 53 rushing yards on 12 carries. According to ESPN Research, the outing marked Chambliss' fourth game of 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards this fall, leaving him tied with former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel (2012) for the second most such performances by an SEC player over the past 30 years.”

Trinidad Chambliss is a transfer quarterback who played at the Division II level for Ferris State. He was massively successful during his time with the Bulldogs, recording 3,279 passing yards, 1,323 rushing yards, and 60 touchdowns (31 passing and 29 rushing) in his three years at Ferris State.

Since then, he's become a star for Ole Miss. In his eight games with the Rebels, Chambliss has flashed major potential, throwing for 1,864 yards and nine touchdowns while owning a 61.0% completion percentage. He's also run for an additional 376 yards and five scores on the ground.

He'll have a chance to surpass Johnny Manziel in Week 10 when the Rebels take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. As long as Trinidad Chambliss continues playing at a high level, Ole Miss should be viewed as a legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff.