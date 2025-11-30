As if it was any surprise at this point, Lane Kiffin is heading to LSU football to become their head coach, which means he will be leaving Ole Miss. Kiffin made the decision official with a statement, saying that it took alot of prayer and time with his family.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern,” Kiffin wrote. “My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.

“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”

There was a good chance that Kiffin was not going to be able to coach Ole Miss after making his decision, which makes sense. At the same time, Ole Miss has been playing well this season, especially down the stretch, and the players probably wanted to be able to see if they could make a run in the playoffs.

Since Brian Kelly was fired, the rumors heated up every day about Kiffin possibly leaving for the program, and it seemed like it had been a done deal before he officially announced it.

As of now, it will be interesting to see how Ole Miss will maneuver without Kiffin for the remainder of the season.