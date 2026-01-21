The Ole Miss Rebels are actively reconstructing their roster following a deep postseason run that ended in a narrow loss to Miami. A significant addition to the backfield is former Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier, who recently committed to the program as the top available player at his position.

Frazier, a physical 215-pound runner, provides a necessary ground threat to complement an offense that is currently awaiting a vital eligibility waiver for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

The status of Chambliss is the primary factor for wide receiver Cayden Lee, who is expected to withdraw from the transfer portal and remain in Oxford if the signal-caller is cleared to play in 2026.

This administrative decision remains the linchpin for the Rebels' offensive continuity as they look to build on their recent playoff success.

As defensive coordinator Pete Golding looks to fill holes left by departing stars, a high-impact linebacker has emerged as a primary target.

“Ex-Cal star linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who signed with Clemson earlier this portal cycle, is expected to re-enter the transfer portal, sources tell CBS Sports,” according to Matt Zenitz on X.

“Ole Miss is expected to be a team to watch with him, per sources. Posted 91 tackles as a redshirt freshman this season.”

The potential addition of Ferrelli would provide an immediate boost to a unit that recently lost defensive leader TJ Dottery to LSU and saw star pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen enter the portal.

The Rebels have also been proactive in surrounding their quarterbacks with new weapons, securing commitments from veteran receivers like Isaiah Spencer and Cameron Miller.

These moves are essential as the program integrates former Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight into a system that may also feature Trinidad Chambliss, provided his waiver is approved.

With elite talent arriving in Oxford and the potential return of key offensive pieces, the Rebels are determined to ensure their recent playoff appearance was not a one-time event but the start of a sustained run at the top.