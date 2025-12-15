In a recruiting world that rarely slows down, one of the biggest names on Oregon’s football team board just chose to stay put somewhere else. Five-star 2026 wideout Chris Henry Jr., son of the late former Bengals receiver Chris Henry, went on the Pat McAfee Show and reaffirmed his commitment to Ohio State, even after Brian Hartline left Columbus for the head job at USF.

The Buckeyes’ track record with elite receivers and a potential shot at joining a back-to-back national champion were enough to keep the No. 1 receiver in the class from flipping to Dan Lanning and the Ducks, despite Oregon’s strong push.

While that long-term target slipped away, the Ducks got much better short-term news on the practice field ahead of the College Football Playoff. As James Crepea reported, Oregon receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart were all present and participating in practice, with Moore and Bryant also taking punt-return reps.

For a CFP-bound offense that leans heavily on explosive plays at the perimeter, seeing all three back in uniform and moving around is a major boost.

Moore, the headliner of Oregon’s current receiver corps and one of the most dynamic young pass catchers in the country, being comfortable enough to handle return work is especially notable.

Article Continues Below

Bryant’s versatility in the slot and Stewart’s downfield threat profile give the Ducks multiple ways to stress defenses, and their availability will shape how much of the playbook Lanning and his staff are willing to open in the postseason.

On the other side of the ball, Oregon’s talent pipeline keeps stacking up. Lanning recently raved about incoming 2026 safety Jett Washington, calling the options with him “limitless” and praising his ball skills, physicality, and ability to be moved around the formation.

Oregon might have to wait on another shot at a talent like Chris Henry Jr., but the wideout room is getting healthier at exactly the right time, and the next wave of star power on defense is already locked in.

For a program sitting on the edge of a title chase, that combination of present weapons and future building blocks is about as good as you can ask for.