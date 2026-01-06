The college football transfer portal has hurt Michigan early in new head coach Kyle Whittingham's tenure. However, the Wolverines got good news on Tuesday with star cornerback Zeke Berry set to return to Ann Arbor in 2026.

Berry was one of the handful of starters who entered the transfer portal once it opened on Jan. 2. He has since decided that he will return to Michigan for his final season, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

Berry was named a second-team All-Big 10 cornerback after tallying a team-high 10 pass breakups in 2025. He also recorded 33 tackles and one interception while appearing in all but one game.

Berry's return is the first step to Michigan potentially retaining its veteran secondary. The Wolverines are also hoping for Jyaire Hill and Rod Moore to return, with neither confirming their decisions. Moore is one of the final players remaining from the 2023 National Championship team.

Berry's return is a welcome sight for a Michigan team that is set to lose a significant amount of production. Aside from star quarterback Bryce Underwood and left tackle Blake Frazier, almost every other key contributor is set to leave the program in the coming offseason.

Michigan set for full rebuild in 2026 offseason

The Wolverines are losing a large number of players to the 2026 NFL Draft, as per usual. Jaishawn Barham led the group of players who opted out of the Citrus Bowl to prepare for the draft, while several others have also declared since. Receiver Donaven McCulley, guard Giovanni El-Hadi, tight end Marlin Klein and defensive end TJ Guy are all moving on to the next level, with running back Justice Haynes also expected to make that decision soon.

Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who was second on the team with 68 tackles, would have also been an NFL Draft departure. However, Hausmann instead announced his medical retirement due to the undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the end of the 2025 campaign.

Two starting offensive linemen, Andrew Sprague and Jake Guarnera, headline the players who entered the transfer portal. Linebacker Cole Sullivan and running back Bryson Kuzdzal are also seeking new schools, though Sullivan has not ruled out a return.