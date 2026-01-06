The Ole Miss football team is working in the transfer portal, even though the Rebels are still playing in the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss is actually picking up an LSU transfer, turning the tables on former head coach Lane Kiffin. LSU transfer offensive lineman Carius Curne is committing to Ole Miss, per On3.

Curne spent time playing both offensive tackle positions in 2025. He had been considered one of the top offensive linemen available in the transfer portal. He played in seven games during the 2025 campaign.

LSU fired Brian Kelly during the season, following a frustrating campaign. The Tigers then hired Kiffin, who left Ole Miss before the CFP began. Ole Miss football is now led by Pete Golding, who had been working as Kiffin's defensive coordinator.

“The guys, it's such a mature group,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said after the team's last win, per ESPN. “The leadership in the locker room has shown on the field. They've never flinched. They just keep going. This wasn't a perfect game, but they kept going and found a way to win.”

Ole Miss next plays Miami in the CFP semi-finals. The winner goes to the national championship, to play either Indiana or Oregon.

Pete Golding is picking up right where Lane Kiffin left off at Ole Miss

The Rebels haven't missed a step since Kiffin bolted for Baton Rouge. Ole Miss is 2-0 with Golding in charge, and both of those games came in the CFP. Ole Miss defeated Tulane and Georgia so far in the playoff.

Ole Miss has a chance to get to a national championship game, despite the coaching change. Rebels head coach Pete Golding says he is proud of his group of guys.

“Super excited for our players,” Golding said after the Georgia win, per Essentially Sports. “Didn’t play our cleanest football, and I told them to play clean football, and they responded. Proud of their effort.”

Ole Miss plays in the CFP semis against Miami on Thursday.