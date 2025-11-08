Indiana football did not look like a potential national champion, and quarterback Fernando Mendoza did not look like a Heisman Trophy contender for much of Saturday afternoon's game versus Penn State. And then they did. A loss to a sub.-500 squad that recently fired its head coach and is still searching for its first Power Four victory would have earned the Hoosiers the same level of scrutiny they received after suffering a straightforward loss to Notre Dame in the 2024 Playoff.

But Omar Cooper Jr. ensured that Indiana's romance with the college football-watching world would continue, The redshirt junior exemplified stupendous body control and somehow kept his foot in bounds for a historic snag. Gus Johnson went full Gus Johnson, as everyone tried to process what they had just witnessed.

OMAR COOPER UNREAL CATCH FOR THE TD 😱🤯 WHAT A GAME. WHAT A CATCH. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/PhHzKjuVB9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

Cooper's sensational touchdown in the back of the end zone put the No. 2-ranked squad up 27-24 with 36 seconds left, a score that would ultimately stand. Fans burst with excitement on social media, praising the man of the hour.

“Best game winning catch of all time,” @Steve___Ball proclaimed on X. “CATCH OF THE DECADE!!!!!” @HoosierColt1986 opined. “Guy just increased his draft stock with that toe-tap,” @Irish_Blue_ remarked. “Video Game Mode!! Wow,” @cfdavey commented.

Despite leading 20-7 in the second half, the Hoosiers could not step on Penn State's neck. The Nittany Lions did not just compete, however. They were in position to secure the program's biggest win in ages, scoring a go-ahead TD shortly after Mendoza threw what could have been the difference-making interception. The Curt Cignetti-coached team did not panic, however.

Indiana prevented Penn State from closing the game and composed a truly magnificent final drive. Mendoza completed one impressive pass after another, displaying pinpoint precision. He expertly put the ball where it needed to be on the Hoosiers' last offensive play, but Cooper still had to exhibit elite concentration, athleticism and skill to secure the clutch reception.

The 6-foot wideout now has nine receiving touchdowns and more than 700 yards this season. While he was already making a big impact on Indiana football, people will pay closer attention to the name Omar Cooper Jr. moving forward.