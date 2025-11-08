The Texas Tech Red Raiders football team received a surge of national spotlight Saturday afternoon when Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes returned to Lubbock for ESPN’s College GameDay. The two-time NFL MVP and proud Red Raiders alum spoke candidly about the program’s rise under head coach Joey McGuire and its impressive 8-1 record, calling it proof that Red Raiders are “rolling” once again. Mahomes’ return created a buzz across college football, reminding fans how deeply connected he remains to the Texas Tech program.

In a clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) by ESPN College GameDay, reporter Jess Sims asked Mahomes what it felt like to be back on campus and how proud he was of his alma mater during its breakout season.

“Yeah, I’m just excited, you know. I wish I could have had this experience when I was here, but the Red Raiders are rolling and I’m glad to be back in Lubbock.”

.@jess_sims with Patrick Mahomes to discuss Texas Tech, NIL, and more ✍️ pic.twitter.com/MQ97PZFYQ4 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 8, 2025

Mahomes’ words captured the energy surrounding Texas Tech football program, now ranked in the top 10 nationally and aiming for its first Big 12 Championship appearance since 2008. The on-air enthusiasm from the star quarterback reflected how far the program has truly come since his own collegiate days in Lubbock, when the Red Raiders were still rebuilding their identity.

Beyond the praise, Mahomes’ appearance on College GameDay in Lubbock symbolized a cultural shift—Texas Tech’s transformation from underdog to contender. The Red Raiders have backed it up on the field as well, leading the No. 8 ranked BYU Cougars 19-0 late in the third quarter. Under McGuire’s direction, Texas Tech has reignited recruiting momentum and fan belief during one of its most promising seasons in nearly two decades. Mahomes’ return to Lubbock energized both players and fans, reflecting the pride and progress fueling Texas Tech football’s remarkable resurgence.

The return wasn’t just a homecoming — it was a national endorsement that validated the Red Raiders’ climb back to prominence. For Texas Tech football, the message was unmistakable — the program Mahomes helped shape is now realizing its full potential.