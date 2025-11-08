The Indiana Hoosiers football team received a tough blow Saturday morning when reports surfaced that wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is unlikely to play in the Hoosiers’ Week 11 Big Ten matchup vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions. The senior standout, who leads the Hoosiers in touchdown receptions and yards per catch, suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s win over the Maryland Terrapins and appeared limited during pregame warmups Saturday prior to kickoff.

Daily Hoosier’s Seth Tow took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) sharing that he saw the star wide receiver on the sideline with his helmet on but not participating in team activities.

“Sarratt has his helmet on, but isn't doing much activity after stretching. He doesn't look like a guy who's playing today. Indiana could be down its top wide receiver today against Penn State. #iufb”

Minutes later, On3’s Pete Nakos posted to the platform as well, confirming the senior wideout would not be active for the noon kickoff against the Nittany Lions.

“Appears that Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt will not go against Penn State.”

Head coach Curt Cignetti has taken a cautious approach with his leading receiver, emphasizing long-term health as the Hoosiers chase back-to-back 10-0 starts. Without Sarratt, Indiana will rely more heavily on Omar Cooper Jr., E.J. Williams Jr., and sophomore Charlie Becker, who saw increased reps in practice this week.

Even with Sarratt sidelined, Indiana remains a clear favorite against a Nittany Lions defense that has consistently struggled to hold opponents in check. Penn State has allowed at least 24 points in each of their last five games, including 38 to the Ohio State Buckeyes and 42 to the UCLA Bruins. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to lead the Hoosiers’ balanced offense, which ranks second nationally in scoring and remains among the top ten in red-zone efficiency.

At 9-0, the Hoosiers control their path toward the College Football Playoff. Resting the star senior now may prove wise as Cignetti’s team focuses on staying healthy for next week’s critical home matchup vs. the Wisconsin Badgers.