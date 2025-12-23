Oregon football entered College Football Playoff quarterfinal week with uncertainty surrounding one of its most productive offensive players—but optimism soon followed. As preparations for the matchup against Texas Tech intensified, head coach Dan Lanning provided encouraging news regarding freshman running back Jordon Davison, addressing a key storyline in the Ducks’ postseason outlook.

Davison exited Oregon’s first-round win over James Madison late in the fourth quarter after appearing to favor his right foot, immediately raising concern on the Ducks’ sideline. The freshman had been a key offensive contributor throughout Oregon’s postseason push, and his late-game departure cast uncertainty over the team’s backfield depth moving forward. With a College Football Playoff quarterfinal on deck, the injury update from the Ducks’ head coach quickly emerged as a central storyline in Oregon’s postseason narrative.

In an article written by 247Sports’ Erik Skopil, Lanning addressed Davison’s condition while previewing the quarterfinal matchup.

“I think he'll be in good shape for this next game,” the Ducks' head coach said on Monday while previewing the matchup with the Red Raiders.

The injury status of Davison remains officially day-to-day, but Lanning confirmed he has already taken part in practice in some capacity. This update from the Ducks’ training staff suggests the injury may be less severe than initially feared, when the freshman required assistance leaving the field at Autzen Stadium.

Davison has emerged as a key component of the Ducks’ offensive balance, recording 625 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on just 98 carries this season. His availability would be especially valuable vs. Texas Tech, whose physical defensive front has consistently limited opposing ground games throughout the postseason.

The Ducks, the No. 5 seed in the bracket, will face the No. 4 seed Red Raiders in the Capital One Orange Bowl on January 1. Whether Davison plays or not, Oregon enters the quarterfinal with momentum, confidence, and renewed clarity surrounding one of its most impactful playmakers.