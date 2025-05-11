Cloudy weather in Eugene didn't prevent Dan Lanning from jumping into a pool. Except the Oregon football head coach took a dive with a prized five-star recruit. All following the prospect's major Oregon decision Saturday.

Richard Wesley of Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California chose the Ducks. The edge rusher becomes the second five-star pledge for Lanning and the Ducks' 2026 class.

“A lot of schools showed me a lot of love. But one school showed me the most love,” Wesley said.

But then Lanning appeared in the video. Wesley asked “you ready coach?”

Lanning placed his arms in the air and said “let's get it!” The head coach then jumped into the pool with his newest verbal commit. Hayes Fawcett of On3 posted the video via X.

Elite 2026 EDGE Richard Wesley and Oregon HC Dan Lanning celebrate the big commitment🦆https://t.co/Bpa7430zkW pic.twitter.com/qi2pcBu4hC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lanning and Wesley proceeded to say “Sco Ducks” while holding up the famed “O” signal that's popular among fans inside Autzen Stadium.

Dan Lanning, Oregon getting impact 5-star defender

The Ducks pulled off a massive college football recruiting coup during Mother's Day weekend.

Wesley heads north as the state of California's fifth-ranked overall prospect by 247Sports. Oregon additionally receives a verbal pledge from the nation's No. 3 edge rusher.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports is one who raved about Wesley. Even comparing him to one famed top five draft pick from California — and the Ducks.

“He’s a very talented player and the best edge prospect to come out of California since Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019,” Biggins wrote in his evaluation. “He’s actually been comped to Thibodeaux in terms of play style but at the same stage in their development, Wesley might be further along from a size, strength and toughness standpoint.”

The last sentence becomes most stirring for Ducks fans. Oregon has needed a future “K.T” for quite some time. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder looks like the one ready to make a big splash. Even bigger than the plunge he took with his future head coach.