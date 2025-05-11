Oregon football lost key ground on the college football recruiting trail. Jared Curtis spurned Oregon for Georgia just five days ago. The Ducks, however, learned where another five-star is heading amid a push from Texas and Ohio State.

Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning scored a massive verbal commitment Saturday evening. Richard Wesley of Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth is heading to the Ducks. Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed the decision.

The recruiting insider included the national champion Buckeyes and Longhorns were in the mix. Wesley also turned down Southeastern Conference powerhouse Texas A&M by saying “Scooo” to Fawcett. Which stands for “Sco Ducks.”

The Big Ten champs land a major coup on the recruiting trail in the process. Plus makes up for the pivotal Curtis loss, and others.

Oregon recruiting results compared to Texas, Ohio State

The Ducks rose fast in the 2026 recruiting rankings. February, however, started a rough recruiting period.

Conference rival USC poached longtime four-star quarterback commit Jonas Williams. The Trojans completed the flip on Feb. 21. But the dual-threat wasn't the only major recruiting loss to USC.

Oregon then lost Tomuhini Topui to the Trojans on April 1. Lanning and the Ducks watched the Trojans gain a four-star defensive line prospect. Both lost a talent hailing from renown prep powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana in the process.

Kendre Harrison, however, gave Ducks fans hope for the '26 class. The five-star and 6-foot-7 tight end shut down his recruitment on March 13 by revealing his intentions to stick with Oregon.

The Ducks, still, are no longer ranked in the top five among current recruiting classes. Nor are they anywhere close to the top 10. Oregon sits at 14th overall for the '26 class by 247Sports.

Texas rates much lower than Oregon, though, as of May 10 — sitting at 37th nationally. Ohio State, meanwhile, fields the nation's third-best class at the moment. The Buckeyes and Ducks hold the same number of five-star commits at two.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Wesley is the nation's third-best edge rusher by 247Sports and California's No. 5 ranked prospect. Greg Biggins of 247Sports even Called Wesley “the best edge prospect to come out of California since Kayvon Thibodeaux” in his prospect evaluation. The Trailblazers star now bolsters the Ducks' defense with his verbal commitment.