Oregon football took the Big Ten by storm in their first year in the conference, running the table in the regular season and winning the conference championship before bowing out in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against Ohio State at the Rose Bowl.

Now, Dan Lanning and company are trying to back it up. That started on the recruiting trail, where Lanning and his staff had a great summer in both the transfer portal and recruiting high school players. Now, the Ducks are working hard in fall camp to get ready for the regular season, which gets underway on Aug. 30.

Unfortunately, injuries are a part of fall camp for every team, and Oregon was no different this season. Safety Trey McNutt suffered a broken right leg in fall camp and will miss extended time. However, Lanning gave a positive update on McNutt's status on Tuesday.

“You never want to see a player get injured,” Lanning said, via Nick Schultz of On3 Sports. “Trey broke his leg, had surgery. He’s going to be able to recover from that. It’s something we think he’ll be able to come back from this season, sooner than later, but I don’t want to put a timeline on that. But Trey’s handling that unbelievably. Kind of a freak deal.

“That being said, he’s working his ass off to get back. He’s staying engaged in the playbook, he’s preparing himself. He was having a really good fall camp. You always hate to see that happen, but it is part of football. I think Trey’s handling it really well.”

Trey McNutt was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2025 for Oregon football and was one of the gems of the incoming recruiting class, and this injury is a slight setback for the young freshman.

The fact that McNutt may be able to make it back this season is a very good sign for the Ducks and for the young safety, who has already impressed his coaches and teammates with his performance in his first fall camp. While he recovers, he will get to learn from a very talented secondary led by Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman at safety, so he will still have a chance to grow mentally even while he is sidelined.