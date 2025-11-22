Oregon football coach Dan Lanning has had a memorable season. Lanning has his Oregon team in the mix once again for a Big Ten championship. While speaking on ESPN's College GameDay show on Saturday, Lanning affirmed his commitment to the Oregon program.

“I appreciate what I have here so much. This will be my spot. This is where I'm at forever,” Lanning said while speaking with Pat McAfee.

Lanning's comments fired up the Oregon crowd who were near the GameDay set. On Saturday, Oregon takes on USC in a Big Ten showdown.

Lanning is one of the most successful young college football coaches in the country. He has yet to turn 40 years old. The head coach is likely to be sought after for several coaching openings this offseason, but Lanning seems to be shutting down any and all speculation.

The Ducks are 9-1 this season, with the team's only loss to Indiana. Oregon football has won four games in a row.

Oregon football looks for another College Football Playoff berth

Lanning has worked wonders with the Ducks, in his short tenure. The Oregon coach has lost just two games since the start of the 2024 season. One came in last year's College Football Playoff to Ohio State, and one was this season to the Hoosiers.

This is Lanning's fourth season in Eugene. He needs just one more victory this campaign to reach at least 10 wins in all of his seasons at the helm. Oregon fans love to see it, as the team fights for its second Big Ten championship as a member of the conference.

The Oregon head coach cut his teeth working as an assistant to some of the top college football programs in the country. He spent one year under Nick Saban at Alabama, and some time with Kirby Smart at Georgia.

Oregon plays USC on Saturday at 3:30 ET. USC enters the game with a 8-2 record on the season. Both Oregon and USC came to the Big Ten from the Pac-12 before the 2024 campaign.

The Ducks also play Washington before the end of the 2025 regular season.