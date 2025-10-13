Oregon football lost a brief grip on the Big Ten title chase. But fumbled control of it right in front of Autzen Stadium, taking the 30-20 loss to Indiana.

The Hoosiers entered one of the louder venues in the nation having no previous wins over a road top five foe. Oregon entered with extensive history of claiming top 10 victories — regardless of Chip Kelly or Dan Lanning leading the Ducks.

The Ducks even featured the rising Heisman Trophy contender Dante Moore behind center. And neither Moore, Lanning nor Oregon in general outshined the Hoosiers.

Which leads into why Oregon is most to blame for this convincing loss in diving into these areas.

Dante Moore showed trouble reading Indiana defense

Moore himself admitted this flaw after the game.

“We had a couple of protection issues, but that can start from me, keying the defense and getting the protection right,” Moore said via Duck Territory on 247Sports postgame.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and his defensive coordinator Bryant Haines drew a masterful plan in confusing Moore. But this now opens a new can of worms for the talented transfer.

Future defenses will employ a similar defensive approach against Oregon. Coordinators will mix their coverages and load the box in front of Moore.

Reminder: Dante Moore had one INT entering yesterday. The @IndianaFootball defense picked him off twice in a span of four minutes to seal the historic win at No. 3 Oregon 🙌@LLM__11 🤝@isaiah_jones_1 pic.twitter.com/xr2P92q5sI — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 12, 2025

IU successfully shut down the run to make Oregon more one-dimensional. Indiana additionally proved it had the safeties and cornerbacks to match wits with Moore's weapons.

Pass protection suddenly exposed on Oregon

Moore certainly didn't have must help in having time to throw.

The QB took an astonishing six sacks in the contest — now a new season-high. Again, Cignetti and Haines switching the coverage looks played a factor into Moore and his pass blockers feeling bewildered. This “TT Stunt” is a perfect example of what Moore faced — as IU noticeably drops its weakside pass rusher back but allows the opposite defensive end to cause havoc.

#Indiana TT Stunt Show a Cover 3 look pre-snap and drop into Cover 2 post-snap. Dante Moore holds onto the ball too long. Indiana made Moore look uncomfortable all game. pic.twitter.com/eFMFnQcUsO — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 12, 2025

Indiana additionally won the pad level battle — pushing Oregon's line backward including on the final interception that sealed the road win.

Leverage must get corrected before Oregon faces the rest of the conference defensive line gauntlet.

Big WRs bullied Oregon DBs

The then No. 7-ranked Hoosiers proved they have the height and strength advantage on the perimeter.

Elijah Sarratt muscled this cornerback during his red zone touchdown that gave IU the lead for good.

Elijah Saratt TD, rips apart the Oregon "O" #iufb One of the keys for Indiana was the dominance of Cooper Jr and Sarratt on Oregon's DBs. The mature, physical duo bullied them and should have received several more def PIs Sarratt 8 rec, 121 yds, TD

Cooper Jr 7 rec, 58 yds pic.twitter.com/BuurJiyu8V — Hoosier Review (@Hoosier_Review) October 12, 2025

That's a 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior target bullying a redshirt freshman, showing experience and height can still win in this scenario. But that's not all on the side of the Hoosiers.

Omar Cooper Jr. took advantage of some bad angle pursuits and porous tackling technique that surfaced for Oregon.

WHAT A GRAB @IndianaFootball Omar Cooper Jr. with one hand 🔥 CBS | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/uXJhKbtXgE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 11, 2025

Lanning being a defensive mind will not take too kindly of this kind of grasping effort. He's got tackling fundamentals to reteach before other offenses come after his unit.

Run game didn't help Oregon

Back to Moore, he became a QB needing to trust his arm more as IU shut the run down.

Jordan Davison was the top Ducks RB — with only eight carries for 59 yards. No one else surpassed the 28-yard mark.

The now No. 8 ranked team needs the consistent balance moving forward to prevent Moore from doing too much. Indiana just exposed how to throttle a longtime staple of Oregon's offense.