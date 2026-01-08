The College Football Playoff is down to only four teams, including the No. 6-seed Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 10-seed Miami Hurricanes, who will face each other Thursday night at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

But before the confetti falls for the winner of this Vrbo Fiesta Bowl showdown, something else poured down inside the stadium.

In a video shared by Will Manso of WPLG Local 10 News hours before the huge football clash between the Rebels and the Hurricanes, water can be seen trickling down onto the seats amid a heavy pour outside.

Yes this place has a roof. But yes we’re also seeing raindrops find their way through the roof. It is pouring outside. pic.twitter.com/s0hIWbc63U — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Uhhh is the field set up with any kind of drainage system?,” another commented.

“Leaking dome? Sounds like a recipe for disaster,” a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) quipped.

“Wish they had the roof open it’d feel like a majority of the games at hard rock this season,” shared a different X user.

Article Continues Below

“I thought I was going crazy when I was walking on the field and I felt rain 😂,” a different commenter said.

Of course, someone is going to make a connection between the rain and the Hurricanes.

“Cat 5 Storm confirmed. Canes by million!!!” one fan claimed.

Ole Miss and Miami are defying expectations in the College Football Playoff, as they have both pulled off upsets to get this far.

The Rebels defeated the No. 3-seed Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the semis, while the Hurricanes dethroned the No. 2-seed Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.