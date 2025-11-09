The No. 9 Oregon Ducks pull through the Week 11 matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes with a big 18-16 win. It was a hard-fought game throughout, as quarterback Dante Moore marched his team down the field in the final drive for the victory. After the contest, Dan Lanning shared his immediate reaction to the wild ending.

During the on-field interview with Jenny Dell of CBS Sports, the 39-year-old head coach called Oregon's win an old-school Big Ten game. He also shared some insight about what he told his players in the closing moments of the game.

“That looked like an old school Big Ten game today, didn't it?” said Lanning. “I tell you what, our resilience, next guy up, the guys stepping up. An unbelievable team we just competed with. They had no quit. Our team had no quit. It's kind of like, who had it last is gonna have a chance. We had a chance tonight.

Oregon entered the contest without top wide receiver Dakorien Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Despite that, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore managed to pull off an incredibly clutch final drive to lead his team into field goal range. Great teams find a way to win, and that's what Dan Lanning and his squad did on Saturday.

With Iowa having a tough defense, coupled with the cold, rainy weather, throwing the ball wasn't the most efficient for either team in this one. Oregon relied heavily on the run game, as the offense rotated between three different running backs throughout the matchup. Moore even got his fair share of yards on the ground. As a team, the Ducks finished with 261 total rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Hopefully, Oregon gets healthy in the coming days. We'll see the Ducks in action once again in Week 12 when they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.