The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a difficult season, as the club enters Week 10 with a 2-7 record. With the team trying to right the ship, it appears the mess continues, as Miami made some errors immediately in the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Reports indicate that the Dolphins used a timeout with 15:00 on the clock in the first quarter, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. That means Miami called the timeout technically before the game even started.

“The Dolphins just used a timeout with the clock still at 15:00 in the first quarter. I'm not joking.”

Then, during the opening drive of the game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a bad interception to the Bills, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. The interception now ties the 27-year-old quarterback with Geno Smith for most interceptions thrown this season.

“Tua launches one to Waddle in double coverage, but it's picked off by Bills S Cole Bishop. I understand wanting to test Buffalo downfield today; Tua instead rejoins Geno Smith atop the league lead in interceptions.”

The Dolphins recently fired general manager Chris Grier, and many expect that head coach Mike McDaniel will eventually share the same fate. Additionally, there is speculation that the franchise could potentially move on from Tagovailoa as quarterback.

It might be time for a rebuild. However, Miami didn't make nearly as many moves at the trade deadline as many thought it would. Rumors suggested guys like Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, and Minkah Fitzpatrick could have been dealt. Instead, the front office didn't make any moves, and it had ESPN's Dan Orlovsky calling the Dolphins the biggest losers of the trade deadline.

We'll see how the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign plays out. But the beginning of this Bills game essentially sums up how the season has gone so far.