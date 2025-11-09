The Wisconsin football program got a huge win on Saturday. Wisconsin beat Washington 13-10 in a wild game that improves their record to 3-6 on the season. The superstitious may point to one minor change as the reason why the Badgers were able to pull off the big win.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for wearing his “T.E.A.M.” vest on the sideline. But Fickell made a surprising wardrobe, covering his vest with a black hoodie.

Fickell explained that the vest was on underneath his Military Appreciation sweatshirt.

“Now, I don't know, it was underneath. But, you know, I decided to do the Military Appreciation sweatshirts, as we've been battling through these last, you know, six, seven weeks,” Fickell said after the game, per Nick Osen of 247 Sports. “That's not one of those things that's probably been on my mind, you know. And sometimes I think maybe we just need to change some things up a little bit.”

He even joked that “it might be” time for an apparel change after Wisconsin's improbable win. Fickell also explained the personal significance of the miliary in his own family.

“Just a great reminder for us, man, we play this game,” Fickell added. “We get an opportunity to play this game because of what they have done for us and given us these opportunities. I know my dad is a Vietnam vet, and that's something special to me, too.”

Badgers fans may want Fickell to wear that outfit every week. Especially after a big win against Washington.

Wisconsin football beats Washington with kicker as leading passer

The Badgers did not play a pretty game against the Huskies on Saturday.

Wisconsin won the game with over 75% of their yardage coming in the running game. In fact, kicker Sean West was the team's leading passer with one 24-yard completion enough to earn the honor. Starting quarterback Carter Smith went 3-of-12 for 8 passing yards.

But Fickell was simply happy to get a win.

“It feels really good, let’s just say that,” Fickell said after the game. “In this game, you don’t always get what you think you deserve. These guys deserve something because they continue to battle and they continue to fight. Sometimes you’ve got to go earn it, and they did an incredible job of earning it tonight.”

But the Badgers will face their biggest test of the season next week.

Next up for Wisconsin is a huge road game against No. 2 Indiana on November 15th.