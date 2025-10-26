Oregon surprisingly struggled to put Wisconsin away in Week 9, but its biggest scare came in the third quarter. Quarterback Dante Moore suffered an injury scare and briefly left the game, but head coach Dan Lanning has since shut down concerns of any potential long-term issue.

Moore took an inadvertent hit to the face from Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa on a scramble that resulted in a concerning visual with blood pouring down his face. He exited the game and did not return, but Lanning assured fans that the issue should not affect his quarterback in Week 10.

“I think we could have pushed to get him back in, but he's going to be good,” Lanning said, via On3 Sports. “He got a bloody nose. He got hit pretty good. He looks like he's in great shape now.”

QB Dante Moore exited the game after a hit to the face and is yet to return. pic.twitter.com/EQxa40TZj6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Oregon was on upset alert for most of the game and nearly wound up suffering one of the biggest upsets of the college football season. Moore's injury only heightened those concerns, given the team's offensive struggles to that point, but Wisconsin's offense was unable to capitalize on any advantages its defense provided.

Moore ended the game completing just nine of his 15 passes for 86 scoreless passing yards. He added a few scrambles but left the game with -13 rushing yards after taking a couple of sacks.

Oregon was only up 14-0 when Moore left and sophomore Brock Thomas entered the game in his stead. The Ducks' offense notably regressed after that point, but Thomas would lead them on one more scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

Oregon, Dan Lanning expect Dante Moore back in Week 11

Lanning did not specify the nature of Moore's injury, but his comments appear to suggest that the quarterback did not break his nose. All signs indicate the star quarterback returning for Oregon's next outing against Iowa.

The Ducks have a well-timed bye in Week 10, giving Moore an additional week to recover. If he is unable to play, Thomas would appear in line to receive a spot start in his absence.

Thomas was somewhat of a surprise insertion after Moore went down, considering how Oregon's preseason went. Moore spent most of the offseason in a quarterback battle with Austin Novosad, but the FOX Sports broadcast noted that Thomas has fought his way up the depth chart and won the backup job during recent practices.