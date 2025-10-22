Oregon Ducks football head coach Dan Lanning and the team are preparing for one of their most interesting challenges of the 2025 season — a matchup that’s as unpredictable as any they’ve faced. The Ducks, ranked No. 6 nationally, host the Wisconsin Badgers football team Saturday at Autzen Stadium in a Big Ten clash defined by uncertainty at the quarterback position.

The Badgers have cycled through three quarterbacks this season following injuries to Billy Edwards Jr. and Danny O’Neil, leaving graduate transfer Hunter Simmons to shoulder the offense. Each passer brings a distinct style, making defensive planning unusually complex. In an article written by On3’s Dan Morrison, Lanning broke down the layered challenge of preparing for multiple offensive identities.

“Yeah, you’ve got to prepare for all of them,” Dan Lanning said. “And then they’re all a little bit different, right? There’s a little bit more of a run game with 18 [Danny O’Neil]. It’s a little bit different offense with each, but they do have an identity with what they try to do regardless of who is in there. So we’ve just got to be aware of which guy is on the field and what it looks like.”

That awareness defines Oregon football’s approach this week. The Ducks’ defense, led by standout linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Matayo Uiagalelei, ranks No. 2 nationally in pass defense and top-15 in total defense. Their success has come from gap integrity, disguised pressures, and elite secondary play — traits that will be vital against a Wisconsin offense averaging just 18.4 points per game. Jerry Mixon has emerged as a playmaker in the middle with two interceptions and a forced fumble, while Peyton Woodyard and Brandon Finney Jr. bring physicality on the back end.

Meanwhile, the Oregon offense continues to thrive behind quarterback Dante Moore, who has posted a 176.8 passer rating with 1,686 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions through seven games. At 6-1, the Ducks remain firmly in the Big Ten football title race but can’t afford another misstep after their Week 7 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wisconsin game tests not only the Ducks’ preparation but their discipline. Against a team searching for rhythm, Oregon must balance aggression with structure — something Lanning has made a hallmark of his coaching philosophy. How they execute in this unpredictable Week 9 battle could define their path to the College Football Playoff.