Oregon football won't need to groom a 2026 starter, now that Dante Moore is bypassing the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet the star quarterback lost a freshman wide receiver to Cal.

Cooper Perry is the one exiting Eugene, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealing the wideout's intention to leave Wednesday. Oregon loses a 6-foot-2 target for Moore in the process to the College Football Transfer Portal.

Perry caught 10 passes in limited duty for only 25 yards. But managed to play as a freshman and in a deep WR room featuring fellow first-year rep Dakorien Moore.

Perry, though, heads to a place that'll feature past Oregon representation.

New Cal HC bringing Oregon background to job

The Golden Bears tabbed Tosh Lupoi as the team's newest head coach on Dec. 4. Lupoi's work as Oregon's defensive coordinator caught the eye of Cal, especially general manager Ron Rivera.

The former NFC champion head coach with the Carolina Panthers lured back a past Bears standout here. Lupoi lined up on the defensive line during the early 2000s — even playing in Berkeley before Jeff Tedford became head coach. He then played with famed Cal legends Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch and DeSean Jackson.

Lupoi, though, wasn't through with his duties leading the Ducks defense. He remained on the staff during Oregon's College Football Playoff run — ending against Indiana in the Peach Bowl.

The Walnut Creek native still juggled putting together his first portal class at Cal with organizing Oregon's defense. Now his first team at Strawberry Canyon will feature past Ducks like Perry.

Lupoi brought Oregon offensive analyst Steven Haunga as tight ends coach. Connor Boyd (safeties) and Darrion Daniels (defensive line) leave Eugene for Cal too.