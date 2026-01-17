The Oregon Ducks are loading up for next season after falling short in the College Football Playoff thanks to a 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Despite numerous players opting to return for at least one more year, it appears the team is losing one of its defensive linemen to the Arkansas Razorbacks through the transfer portal.

Reports indicate that Xadavien Sims is heading to Arkansas, according to Matt Zenitz, Chris Hummer, and Cody Nagel of CBS Sports. Sims played a backup role for the Ducks, playing four total games in two years. He will be a redshirt sophomore in his first season with the Razorbacks.

“Arkansas has landed a commitment from Oregon defensive line transfer Xadavien Sims, his agency A&P Sports Agency tells me, Chris Hummer, and Cody Nagel. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder was a Class of 2024 top-120 overall recruit.”

It appears to be a solid move for Sims, as he'll head to an SEC team where he should have a chance to play a bigger role. Meanwhile, Oregon has most of its starting defensive line returning for next season. Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington are set to return in the interior defensive line, while Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti return as the edge rushers.

That will give the Ducks continuity and experience in the front seven, which should be a huge advantage for the program in the 2026-27 campaign. Thanks to several key defenders returning, Oregon won't feel desperate to fill a void, and instead, should be seeking top-tier high school recruits to back up the starting defensive line.