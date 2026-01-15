The Oregon Ducks' fans finally received clarity on Wednesday when quarterback Dante Moore announced he will return to Eugene for another season, officially passing on the 2026 NFL Draft.

The decision immediately sparked national conversation, not only because of Moore’s talent but because of the massive financial implications tied to his choice. According to Spotrac founder Michael Ginnitti, Moore’s draft position carried enormous value.

“Based on Spotrac estimates, the #2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft is due a 4-year, $52.5M, fully guaranteed contract that includes a $34M signing bonus.” Ginnitti posted on X, formerly Twitter.

That figure underscores just how rare Moore’s decision is in the modern college football era. Despite being widely projected as a top-two pick, Moore opted to return to Oregon with unfinished business.

His stated goal is to help deliver the Ducks their first national championship after falling short this season, including a lopsided 56-22 loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

While the money left on the table is staggering, Moore’s reasoning centers on growth. The quarterback has only one full season as Oregon’s starter and just 20 career starts combined between his time at UCLA and Oregon. By returning, Moore gains another year to refine his decision-making, leadership, and command of the offense before entering what is expected to be a loaded 2027 NFL Draft class.

Statistically, Moore already delivered an impressive campaign, throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as Oregon finished 13-2. However, his final outing against Indiana was uneven, featuring a pick-six on the opening play, two lost fumbles, and a 24-of-39 passing line. That contrast highlighted both his elite upside and the areas still left to polish.

That decision is anything but easy for any high-profile QB, but with that decision, Indiana's star field general, Fernando Mendoza, elevated his own draft stock in that semifinal, further reshaping the 2026 draft landscape Moore chose to exit.

Historically, Moore now joins a small group of quarterbacks, including Andrew Luck and Matt Leinart, who turned down top-of-the-draft money to return to school. Moore will now enter next season as a national title contender and a projected top pick once again. Betting that patience and development will ultimately pay off both on the field and at the next level is something that remains to be seen.