The 2025 Oregon football season was a significant success. The Ducks got to the College Football Playoff semifinals and ultimately were blown out by Indiana, but they still made it that far. Now, the Ducks are gearing up to be one of the best teams in the country in 2026. The highlight was that Dante Moore decided to come back, and now they are loading up everywhere else.

The best part of the Oregon offense next year will be the quarterback room, led by Moore and the addition of Dylan Raiola, who is set to start in 2027. Because the Ducks are set at the position for the next two years, they have seen an exodus of quarterbacks, and one of the most recent departures was Austin Novosad. ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel was one of the first to report that Novosad is transferring to Bowling Green.

The Texas native has excellent size at 6-feet-3 and weighs 200 pounds, and had a lot of potential coming out of high school as a four-star recruit. Bowling Green is getting a quarterback who can go in and compete right away because of that potential.

One of the potential suitors for Novosad's services out of the transfer portal was Syracuse, according to On3's Pete Nakos. However, it did not work out, and now he is at Bowling Green.

Novosad sat behind three different Oregon Ducks starting quarterbacks: Bo Nix in 2023, Dillon Gabriel in 2024, and Dante Moore in 2025. Nix and Gabriel were each Heisman Trophy finalists in these seasons and were selected in the following NFL Draft. Both Moore and Raiola, after his addition, have the opportunity for that over the next two seasons.

Now that it's official that Moore is coming back, Novosad had enough of sitting around and thinks he can start for a team right away. If Novosad excels for the Falcons, he will also likely have the opportunity to transfer to a bigger school when the transfer portal opens next season. However, he needs to prove himself first, and he will have plenty of opportunities to do so with Bowling Green in the MAC.