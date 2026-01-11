The Oregon Ducks are licking their wounds after a crushing loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal at thew Peach Bowl, a 56-22 blowout at the hands of top-ranked Indiana. However, there is no time for Dan Lanning and his staff to dwell on the disappointment, as the calendar is moving on and the transfer portal is in full swing.

Oregon still has uncertainty at quarterback coming into the offseason, and it is looking to address that. Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is on a visit in Eugene to see what the Ducks are all about, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

In the days following the loss, Oregon will be waiting on a final decision from star quarterback Dante Moore on whether he wants to declare for the NFL Draft or not. Moore had a great season that would likely get him drafted in the top five, but a pair of bad games against Indiana and a limited repertoire of starts will give some NFL teams pause and could entice Moore to return to school.

That may not matter in Raiola's recruitment. The possibility is still on the table where he could come to Oregon and redshirt a year as the backup if Moore does decide to return, according to Hummer.

Of course, this wouldn't be a foreign plan to Lanning and the Ducks. In 2024, Moore himself opted to come to Oregon and redshirt while sitting behind Dillon Gabriel, who led the Ducks to an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Championship.

Raiola is recovering from a broken fibula suffered in the regular season that ended his 2025 campaign early. but he should be good to go in the spring for whichever program he opts to transfer to. In two seasons, he has thrown for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.

The former five-star recruit has been inconsistent during his time with Nebraska, but he is still a talented passer that has tools that can be unlocked with better talent around him. The offense at Oregon would certainly do that, making this an intriguing potential fit for 2026.