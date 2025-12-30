Oregon football witnessed Evan Stewart ascend in coming over via Texas A&M during 2024. He's now a senior eligible to enter the 2026 NFL Draft and add to a growing wide receiver class. All despite dealing with a season-ending 2025 injury.

Or will he run it back in Eugene?

Stewart's words regarding his future will pique the interest of Ducks fans ahead of the showdown against Texas Tech. Which he shared via Ducks insider Erik Skopil of 247Sports Wednesday.

“In my honest opinion, I could [go pro]. Just going off of athletic capabilities, testing and stuff like that, of course. If we're being honest I do see myself in college for another year,” Stewart said.

Is Evan Stewart eyeing Oregon return ahead of Texas Tech contest?

Those words point to Stewart taking a redshirt senior season and coming back to the Big Ten power. But his focus right now is supporting the Ducks in the Orange Bowl, not where he'll be in 2026.

“I haven't really thought about too much though,” Stewart said.

Yet there's one more potential hook regarding a pending Oregon return: Dante Moore. The QB has his own future to decide — and if the NFL should come calling.

“I don't know about that. I want to play with [Dante]. If I'm being for real. Me and Dante were going to be something. I still want to play with him. If he comes back, it's going to be lit, I know that,” Stewart said via Skopil.

Stewart grabbed 48 catches for 618 yards and scored five touchdowns suiting up for Dan Lanning in 2024. The latter stat rose as a new career-best mark for the native of Memphis.

He's ruled out of the Orange Bowl, though, as he's missed the season with a torn right patellar tendon. Yet he hasn't ruled out playing in the College Football Playoff semifinals should the Ducks advance.