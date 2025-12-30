The Oregon Ducks received a mixed injury update just days before their College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

While Oregon will once again be without one of its most anticipated playmakers, the Ducks are getting much-needed reinforcements at wide receiver at the perfect time. ESPN insider Pete Thamel confirmed the latest status update as Oregon finalized its availability report.

“Oregon WR Evan Stewart remains out, as expected for the Ducks. Oregon's other WRs, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. are completely off the report,” Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The update underscores both the long-term frustration surrounding Evan Stewart and the optimism building around Oregon’s depth heading into a high-stakes postseason clash.

Stewart’s absence has been one of the defining storylines of Oregon’s season. Their most reliable receiver suffered a serious knee injury during preseason practice and has yet to appear in a game.

Though Stewart was briefly listed as a game-time decision during Oregon’s 51-34 playoff win over the James Madison Dukes even participating in pregame warmups, he ultimately did not play and has not returned to practice this week. As a result, his CFP absence against Texas Tech was widely expected.

Article Continues Below

The more encouraging development comes from the return of Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., both of whom battled injuries during the heart of the season. Moore went down in late October and missed multiple games before returning for the James Madison matchup. Bryant suffered his injury in early November against Iowa but was also able to suit up in Oregon’s playoff opener.

With both receivers now fully off the injury report, Oregon’s passing attack regains two reliable weapons. Moore and Bryant have combined for 54 receptions, 747 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns this season, production that could prove critical against a Texas Tech defense preparing for its first-ever Orange Bowl appearance.

Thursday’s matchup marks the second meeting between Oregon and Texas Tech in the past three seasons and represents a pivotal opportunity for the Ducks, who are hoping to avoid a quarterfinal exit for the second consecutive year.

Kickoff is scheduled for Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT, and while Stewart’s long-awaited return will have to wait, Oregon enters the postseason healthier than it has been in months, a factor that could ultimately decide whether the Ducks’ playoff run continues or ends in Miami.