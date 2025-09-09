The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are riding high after a dominant 2–0 start, but head coach Dan Lanning is making sure his team stays grounded ahead of their first Big Ten road game of the season. On Saturday, Oregon travels to face Northwestern as a heavy favorite, and Lanning’s message this week was simple: block out the hype and keep the focus internal.

“Again, we’re focused on us. Don’t pay attention to the outside noise,” Lanning said. “It wasn’t around the summer. It shows up now. It doesn’t mean anything now.”

The Ducks’ offense has been firing on all cylinders under redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore. In the first two weeks, Moore has spread the ball efficiently to a deep group of playmakers, with four different receivers catching touchdown passes. The ground game has been equally balanced, with seven different running backs having logged carries, and four have already found the end zone. That versatility has made it difficult for opponents to key in on any one player.

After last week’s decisive win over Oklahoma State, Lanning credited the team’s culture for its early success.

Article Continues Below

“It’s hard to prepare for when you know that multiple guys can have success, multiple guys can score,” Lanning said. “What excites me is seeing guys on the sideline who weren’t scoring celebrate the hardest. It’s about the team.”

Defensively, Oregon boasts a veteran group that has limited big plays and consistently won at the line of scrimmage. That experience will be critical as the Ducks transition into the more physical, grind-it-out style of Big Ten play. Beyond Northwestern, matchups with Michigan, Penn State, and Wisconsin loom on the schedule, each presenting unique challenges.

Kickoff against Northwestern is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. If the Ducks maintain their discipline, depth, and unselfish approach, they’ll keep their College Football Playoff aspirations alive well into the season.