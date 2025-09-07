After being called out for having the best team NIL money could buy heading into Week 2 of the college football season, Dan Lanning got revenge on Mike Gundy in a major way, with his Oregon Ducks blowing out the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69-3 at Autzen Stadium.

The game had a little bit of everything: Dakorien Moore made an incredible catch, the Duck dressed up as a Labubu one week after losing his head on national television, and the OSU faithful losing their minds over Gundy's coaching performance.

Asked after the game if Gundy's comments helped to inspire the Ducks to deliver one of their most commanding performances in program history to the Cowboys on Saturday, Lanning told reporters that while Oregon doesn't need any extra motivation to go out and execute their strategy, if gas is poured on a fire, the flames will only grow taller.

Article Continues Below

“It never requires extra motivation for an opportunity to go out and kick a**,” Lanning declared via Zachary Neel. “But it never hurts when somebody pours gasoline on the fire.”

Now granted, the idea of the Ducks securing a win over the Cowboys was basically never in doubt, as they are considered a credible CFB Playoffs contender, whereas Oklahoma State is coming off a 3-9 season with a 0-9 conference record. Still, the idea of Gundy, knowing he was entering the proverbial mouth of the beast surrounded by some 60,000 animated Ducks fans, and still decided to poke the bear anyway, was certainly a choice. The results of that choice, as Lanning noted, speak for themselves, as Oregon now looks forward to Northwestern in Week 3.