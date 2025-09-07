The Oregon football program has looked very impressive during its 2-0 start to the 2025 season. Following a 59-13 drubbing of Montana State in Week 1, Week 2's win over the visiting Oklahoma State Cowboys was even more impressive. The Oregon football team's 66-point margin of victory in the 69-3 outcome was the largest mark since Ohio State's 72-0 win over Pittsburgh back in 1996. That outcome helped the Ducks leap two spots in the latest AP poll, swapping places with SEC power Georgia.

Now ranked fourth in the nation, the Oregon football program will fix its gaze towards next Saturday, where a date in Evanston, Illinois awaits. The Ducks will travel to play Big Ten foe Northwestern, starting their 2025 conference slate in the process. Head coach Dan Lanning and his team are locked in as they pursue a rigorous defense of their Big Ten crown. The goal for Lanning, starting quarterback Dante Moore, and the rest of the Ducks is to surpass last season's highs. Can they continue their undefeated mark next Saturday versus the Wildcats?

Oregon football looks to continue its undefeated start next Saturday

Even though the Oregon football program will be playing away from Eugene for the first time this season, next Saturday should be business as usual. Northwestern is one of the Big Ten's lower-tier teams, still trying to make its way out of the cellar of the conference. Meanwhile, the Oregon football team is looking to eclipse last year's Big Ten title win and College Football Playoff berth.

The road back to retaining their Big Ten Championship will start with a win in Evanston. Following next Saturday's showdown against the Wildcats, the Oregon football program will head back home to Eugene and face off against in-state rival Oregon State. If the Ducks remain undefeated as expected, then their Week 5 clash against second-ranked Penn State in Happy Valley will be must must-watch for every major college football fan. Can Lanning, Moore, and the rest of the Ducks get to 4-0 before that monumental clash? If so, then the fate of the Big Ten title might be determined in a couple of weeks.