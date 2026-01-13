After watching his Ducks come up short against the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2026 Peach Bowl, tight end Kenyon Sadiq has reportedly made his final decision on returning to the Oregon football program for the 2026 season.

Taking to social media to announce the news, ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel reported that Sadiq is leaving Eugene and heading to the NFL, where he is widely expected to go at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft in April.

“Sources: Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is leaving school early to declare for the NFL Draft,” Thamel wrote. “He’s Mel Kiper’s No. 1-ranked tight end in the 2026 draft and the No. 10 overall player. He led all tight ends in college football in touchdown catches this year with 8.”

Initially landing at Oregon as a four-star recruit out of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Sadiq rapidly established himself as one of the top tight ends in college football in 2025, taking over the mantle from other future first-round picks like Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren. His yards nearly doubled from 2024 to 2025, and as Thamel noted, his eight touchdowns led the FBS, providing security for Dante Moore as he solidified his own 2026 NFL Draft case.

Now set to showcase his game as both a blocker and a receiver to the 32 NFL teams, Sadiq will use what he learned in Eugene to prove why he can be a top-tier weapon for a team like the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, or Kansas City Chiefs, who could all use a top-10 pick on some additional offensive firepower. Considering how he played in 2025, it's safe to assume Sadiq won't have to wait long to hear his name called in Pittsburgh.