Oregon football team just locked in a major piece of its 2026 foundation, with starting center Iapani Laloulu announcing he’ll return next season right as the Ducks ramp up for the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech. Those moves keep a key leader in place up front and stabilize the offense beyond this playoff run.

That kind of stability also matters because Oregon is navigating a rare leadership wrinkle, as both defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and offensive coordinator Will Stein have accepted head coaching jobs while still finishing out the Ducks’ postseason.

Dan Lanning, however, made it clear that the day-to-day operation hasn’t slipped. In comments shared by 247Sports, he said the standard hasn’t budged despite the titles changing on paper.

“The focus, the attention to detail, that hasn't changed,” Lanning said. “It wouldn't look any different if it were week five in the season or week six. The intent and focus that these guys have put on their game prep is really good.”

That’s the through-line for Oregon heading into this quarterfinal, keep the routine tight, keep the staff aligned, and keep the roster core intact. Laloulu’s decision fits that perfectly.

Center isn’t just another starting spot, but the tone-setter in the run game. Having a proven guy returning reduces portal pressure and lets Oregon spend the offseason building depth instead of scrambling to replace a premium position.

Lanning has also described a broader shift in how Oregon approaches the CFP compared to last year, leaning more into self-scouting and consistency rather than getting swallowed by the opponent. He’s pointed to changes in preparation, like bringing back a mock game to preserve rhythm, as part of that mindset.

Now the Ducks head into the Orange Bowl trying to marry both ideas. They need a steadier internal process and a locker room that doesn’t flinch even when coaches are simultaneously stepping into new roles.

If Oregon looks sharp early again, it will be because the foundation, from Laloulu’s return down to the weekly prep habits, is being treated like the main event.