James Madison University, stand up! The Texas Tech Red Raiders must have forgotten that they had a College Football Playoff game today. Oregon and Texas Tech met for the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami, and the Ducks dominated the game from start to finish, winning 23-0.

The game was close early, as the Ducks only led 6-0 at the half. Multiple turnovers by senior QB Behren Morton and the Red Raiders (which was the story of the game for them) allowed for Oregon to have a short field and reach the end zone. Dan Lanning wanted the Ducks to add on, as they scored their second touchdown of the game with eight seconds left. Down 23, the Red Raiders would then end their season with a run play up the middle. This was just a flat-out embarrassing effort from the 4-seed today.

Twitter/X is letting the Red Raiders have it.

James Madison > Texas Tech ? pic.twitter.com/Pi6EcTSbW5 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

Points scored in the College Football Playoff: JMU 34

Ohio State 14

Texas A&M 3

Texas Tech 0 pic.twitter.com/1buddeNHBW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2026

All the JMU fans looking at the Texas Tech stats right now pic.twitter.com/pUkE2Cfefv — Wei (@JMU_GoDukes) January 1, 2026

The memes are incredible. These are the types of moments that make this app what it is.

Texas Tech would be winning this game right now if they had the Capital One bank guy at QB instead of Morton pic.twitter.com/SSsQjq8Hwo — 🜲 🜲 🜲 (@fsh733) January 1, 2026

Texas Tech fans : “can we score at all ?” Behren Morton : pic.twitter.com/qD0rPwlD8T — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) January 1, 2026

Article Continues Below

Texas Tech fans watching Behren Morton pic.twitter.com/VddNio3dSu — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) January 1, 2026

Texas Tech “#4 offense in the country” pic.twitter.com/WpeUKshc5F — H𝐎mer (@OregonHomer) January 1, 2026

This Texas Tech offense… pic.twitter.com/RSPR8SWlFO — Friend of the Program (@TheFOTP) January 1, 2026

Texas Tech playcalling today pic.twitter.com/GWkbW6Elyo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2026

The haters said Behren Morton was a liability for Texas Tech. And they were correct. Honestly great call from the haters. — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) January 1, 2026

Sorry, Patrick Mahomes.

Texas Tech benefited from a poor Big 12 conference, and the only big wins came against BYU twice. They took down No. 16 Utah, but they lost to an unranked Arizona State on the road. This team will be good once again in 2026; however, they must show up when it matters most, or nobody will take them seriously.