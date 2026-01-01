James Madison University, stand up! The Texas Tech Red Raiders must have forgotten that they had a College Football Playoff game today. Oregon and Texas Tech met for the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami, and the Ducks dominated the game from start to finish, winning 23-0.

The game was close early, as the Ducks only led 6-0 at the half. Multiple turnovers by senior QB Behren Morton and the Red Raiders (which was the story of the game for them) allowed for Oregon to have a short field and reach the end zone. Dan Lanning wanted the Ducks to add on, as they scored their second touchdown of the game with eight seconds left. Down 23, the Red Raiders would then end their season with a run play up the middle. This was just a flat-out embarrassing effort from the 4-seed today.

Twitter/X is letting the Red Raiders have it.

The memes are incredible. These are the types of moments that make this app what it is.

Sorry, Patrick Mahomes.

Texas Tech benefited from a poor Big 12 conference, and the only big wins came against BYU twice. They took down No. 16 Utah, but they lost to an unranked Arizona State on the road. This team will be good once again in 2026; however, they must show up when it matters most, or nobody will take them seriously.