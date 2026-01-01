On Thursday afternoon, the Oregon football program took the field in Miami for the Orange Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, with the winner advancing to the college football playoff semifinal. To say the Ducks dominated this game would be an understatement, as Oregon's defense shut out Texas Tech, ultimately winning the game by a score of 23-0.

It was an epic game for defensive back Brandon Finney, Jr., who forced three turnovers on the afternoon, including an interception in the endzone just as it looked like Texas Tech was starting to make a run.

BRANDON FINNEY JR. WITH HIS THIRD TAKEAWAY OF THE DAY 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mdwfukoR1L — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

Oregon will now advance to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, where they will take on either Alabama or Indiana, depending on the outcome of the Rose Bowl matchup between the two teams later in the day on Thursday.

The Ducks haven't necessarily played a murderer's row of opponents so far on their playoff run, first defeating James Madison two weeks ago in blowout fashion before shutting out Texas Tech on New Year's Day. Oregon will also want to see some improvement from their offense before they take the field for the Peach Bowl, as the Ducks were not able to move the ball with much consistency against Texas Tech.

However, for now, fans of Oregon can relish being just one win away from earning a spot in the national championship game, which will be played on January 19.

In any case, the Alabama vs Indiana matchup to decide Oregon's opponent will get underway at 4:00 pm ET.