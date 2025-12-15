Ole Miss football fans are going scorched earth on Lane Kiffin following his exit to LSU. That includes an Oxford yoga studio owner calling the 50-year-old a “young boy.”

The Athletic's Christopher Kamrani and Joe Rexrode doubled up to gain insight on Kiffin's departure. Few were more vocal than yoga studio owner Rachel Romero, who owns nearby Studio 432.

Kiffin attended Romero's studio before his day began. He even had a hot yoga class specifically designed for him. Romero, though, put Kiffin on blast in calling out his immaturity.

“I think he’s just a really young boy at heart that plays the game very well — literally and figuratively,” said Romero to The Athletic. “Now the town, I think, is just acting like they just got dumped by the love of their life. We’re doing everything we can to convince ourselves that we-never-really-liked-him-in-the-first-place sort of deal.”

Lane Kiffin ‘enjoyed cranking up' humidity with Ole Miss

Romero wasn't through dunking on the now former Rebels head coach. Kiffin would be “goofing off in his own way” including kicking off his morning however he wanted.

Instructors would bring up their experiences with Kiffin. Including describing how they would be “sifting through the trash for used water bottles to playfully annoying participants engaged in yoga poses.” Those stories surfaced on Instagram and TikTok.

But Kiffin's appearances at Studio 432 only increased the popularity of the studio. Romero now believes Kiffin “enjoyed cranking up the humidity” on purpose — especially to see if others followed along his actions.

“He squeezed it for everything it had, and it was fun to push something to the edge and see if we can survive,” she said. “I’ve never experienced anything like it. Is it crazy? Is it uncomfortable for some people? Yes. Were there people hanging on for dear life? Absolutely, myself included, but that’s the point.”

Kiffin is now heading towards being a month removed from Oxford. The new LSU leader even is listening to Morgan Wallen's hit “I'm the Problem” to ease his transition to Baton Rouge.