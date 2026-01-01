The No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks are preparing to face the No. 4 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, marking another College Football Playoff quarterfinal appearance for a program that finished the regular season 12-1 and ranked inside the national top five. For A’Mauri Washington, the buildup has carried an edge rooted in what happened one year ago.

Oregon entered the College Football Playoff quarterfinal with unfinished business still driving the program, and Washington made it clear that last season’s collapse has not faded from memory.

During media availability ahead of the matchup, Washington reflected on Oregon’s previous postseason exit, when the Ducks surrendered 41 unanswered points in a quarterfinal loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 1, 2025. That defensive breakdown ended Oregon’s season and has lingered internally as motivation rather than something the program has tried to bury.

247Sports' Erik Skopil took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the following NSFW statement from the junior defensive lineman ahead of the Ducks’ quarterfinal matchup with Texas Tech, underscoring that the loss still resonates.

“If you think Oregon has forgotten last year's quarterfinal, here's what A'Mauri Washington said to me about it yesterday.”

Washington’s comments framed the loss as a defining reference point for the defense, particularly given his role on the interior. Oregon’s defensive front has emphasized discipline and consistency this season after the collapse against Ohio State, with Washington identifying that moment as fuel rather than frustration.

The Ducks advanced to the quarterfinal round by defeating James Madison 51-34 in the first round of the College Football Playoff, while the Red Raiders earned a bye as Big 12 champions. The Orange Bowl matchup at Hard Rock Stadium carries significant stakes, as the winner moves on to the CFP semifinals.

For Oregon, the message from the defensive lineman reinforced a clear theme. The Ducks are not treating last year’s loss as history. Instead, it has become a measuring stick as the program looks to avoid another early playoff exit and push deeper into the national title race.