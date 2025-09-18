The Penn State Nittany Lions football program heads into its bye week undefeated, using the break to prepare for a highly anticipated 2024 showdown with the Oregon Ducks in Happy Valley. But head coach James Franklin also took the opportunity to speak about a player outside his locker room. During a recent media session, Franklin discussed Travis Hunter, the former Colorado Buffalos superstar who became one of the most unique players in college football history. While many admire Hunter’s ability to play both offense and defense at an elite level, the coach of the Nittany Lions emphasized what really set him apart.

Franklin’s comments went beyond Hunter’s athleticism. He pointed to Hunter’s intelligence and discipline as the true foundation of his success. In 2024, Hunter played over 1000 snaps, excelling on both sides of the ball. His dominance earned him the Heisman Trophy, the Bednarik Award, and the Biletnikoff Award. That historic season led to him being selected second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), posting that Franklin encouraged his players to learn from Hunter’s approach — not by copying his two-way play, but by matching his discipline and mindset. Feldman shared the full quote from Franklin’s media availability.

“What people take for granted with him though, is Travis was like a 4.0 student. It’s not just the physical ability to do it; you've got to be sharp so you can handle it.”

The comment adds valuable context to the ongoing discussion about two-way players in college football. While the former Buffaloes standout has inspired others to attempt playing both roles, Franklin cautioned that few can handle the mental and physical demands the way Hunter did.

His case serves as a reminder that elite two-way play requires more than talent—it demands preparation, discipline, and exceptional football IQ that most players simply aren't equipped to replicate.

As the Penn State vs. Oregon preview builds ahead of September 27th rematch of the 2024 Big Ten title game, Franklin remains committed to player development and role specialization. With key contributors like quarterback Drew Allar, edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive tackle Zane Durant, and running back Nicholas Singleton, the Nittany Lions are focused on strengthening their identity—not chasing the exception that Hunter represents.