Penn State football is undefeated this season, but head coach James Franklin sees room for improvement. Franklin says he wants his Nittany Lions to perform better on offense in the weeks ahead. The Big Ten conference schedule is looming for the squad.

“We got to be better on 3rd down as coaches, Drew’s has to be better, and all the guys have to be a little bit better,” Franklin said, per Basic Blues Nation.

Franklin is referring to Drew Allar, his veteran quarterback. This season, Allar has posted 626 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions have a 39 percent conversion percentage on third-down this season, the outlet reported. Penn State has a 3-0 record this year with wins over Nevada, Villanova and Florida International.

Penn State is looking for another bid to the College Football Playoff

The Nittany Lions are considered one of the contenders to win the Big Ten this year. Penn State couldn't capture the conference crown in 2024, but came close. Penn State football made the College Football Playoff, before losing to Notre Dame in a semi-final game.

Article Continues Below

Expectations are high for the team again this season, with Allar back under center. This is Allar's third campaign leading the offense. He also played some as a backup in 2022. In his career, the quarterback has 57 touchdown passes to just 11 interceptions.

“When you talk about touchdown to interception ratio, he is one of the best all-time in Penn State history,” Franklin said of his quarterback. “We have got to help him get into a rhythm.”

In the team's last game against Villanova, Allar threw for 209 passing yards. He had a touchdown, as well as an interception. Penn State posted 465 yards of offense in the contest.

Penn State football starts their conference schedule against Oregon, in a September 27 game. Both teams are ranked in the top six of the Associated Press college football poll.