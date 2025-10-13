Penn State football opened up the most coveted head coaching job Sunday by firing James Franklin. Joe Klatt now dropped a surprise, but “under the radar” Big Ten rival worth pursuing.

The analyst and former CFB quarterback suggested the Nittany Lions should pluck this name away from a notable rival.

“The guy who is maybe under the radar that’s not a head coach right now, that has seen it, like a Dan Lanning, like a Kirby Smart. He’s been around it. He knows what it takes, he just hasn’t been a head coach yet is Brian Hartline at Ohio State,” Klatt revealed on his show Monday. “And I know Buckeye fans are screaming right now for me bringing up that name.”

That means Ryan Day looks ready to lose another elite assistant.

Penn State can add elite recruiter off Joel Klatt suggestion

Day lost his defensive coordinator Jim Knowles one year ago following the Buckeyes' national title run. Now the Buckeyes offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Hartline is rising as Day's next assistant to leave.

Hartline is decorated with a WR developer resume — sending Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Emeka Egbuka into the first round of the NFL Draft after recruiting them. Now he's coaching Jeremiah Smith for the second straight year.

PSU fans will want someone with national championship pedigree and can ascend their team to heights Franklin couldn't do consistently. But also desire an elite recruiter who can outbid Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Oregon and the rest of the conference for prep talent.

Hartline rises as a new name to watch, per Klatt's suggestion. Yet, his name is already a hot commodity for other high-profile jobs. Multiple outlets tab Hartline as a potential replacement for Brent Fry at Virginia Tech and a possibility for UCLA.