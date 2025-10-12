Penn State football lost its third straight game of the season in Week 6 against Northwestern, and there's no doubt that there needed to be a shakeup in the program. That has led Penn State to fire head coach James Franklin, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Last week, Penn State lost to UCLA 42-37, and the week before that, they lost to Oregon, 30-24. To start the season, it looked like Penn State was on the road to having a good season, but things have changed.

Article Continues Below

Franklin has been the head coach of Penn State since 2014, and now they'll have to find another leader for the foreseeable future.

More on this story to come.